Tie Both His Feet Together Before Bowling to Him: Ashwin on Gayle

Ashwin removed Gayle in the match, bowling him after deceiving him in the air. He returned with figures of 1/27.

IANS
Published
IPL
1 min read
Ravichandran Ashwin helping Chris Gayle during match 38 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
i

Delhi Capitals, who lead the points table, lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, prompting a couple of their players to give vent to their emotions on Twitter.

Spinner R Ashwin tweeted a picture of himself tying Chris Gayle’s shoelaces from Tuesday’s match. He wrote, “The devil is always in the detail. ‘Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him’. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger.”

Ashwin removed Gayle in the match, bowling him after deceiving him in the air with one that went straight instead of turning. He returned with figures of 1/27 in his four overs.

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who became the first player to score back to back hundreds in the IPL, also expressed disappointment but added that it was time to flex muscles.

"Tough game out there but we'll learn from this and come out stronger. Thank you for your wishes," he tweeted.

Dhawan had made an unbeaten 106 off 61 deliveries on Tuesday but Delhi Capitals failed to put up a big score.

Also Read
‘First & Final Warning of 2020’: Ashwin on Almost Mankading Finch
‘First & Final Warning of 2020’: Ashwin on Almost Mankading Finch

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!