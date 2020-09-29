IPL 2020: Kane Williamson in XI as Sunrisers Put Into Bat by Delhi

Shreyas’ Capitals are high on confidence after two wins on the trot while SunRisers Hyderabad are the only team without a point so far this season, having lost both their fixtures so far.

In their first game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which went into the Super Over, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada ensured a win for DC before they comprehensively defeated a star-studded Chennai Super Kings in the next match.

On the other hand, SRH will have to address their batting woes as barring skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Manish Pandey, the other have failed to perform. In their bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is once again leading the pace attack. However, the 30-year-old hasn't been close to his best so far. He cannot be judged on the basis of just two games, but the pacer needs to find his rhythm as soon as possible. He would need support from Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed. Rashid Khan will once again spearhead the spin attack and a lot will depend on how the Afghanistan spinner performs as he is capable of changing the outcome of a game.