Warner-Pandey Push Sunrisers to 158/4 Against Rajasthan in Dubai

In the first game on double-header Sunday, Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48) pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158/4 against Rajasthan Royals, on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Coming into the game on the back of four straight losses, RR made three changes to their side – Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa came in for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye. Sunrisers, who registered a win in their previous game against KXIP, replaced youngster Abdul Samad with Vijay Shankar.

An exceptional start by RR’s bowlers after being put in to field, restricted SRH to 26/1 in the six Powerplay overs. Sanju Samson took a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss opener Jonny Bairstow off a delivery by Kartik Tyagi in the fifth over.