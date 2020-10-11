Warner-Pandey Push Sunrisers to 158/4 Against Rajasthan in Dubai
Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48) pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158/4.
In the first game on double-header Sunday, Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48) pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158/4 against Rajasthan Royals, on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Coming into the game on the back of four straight losses, RR made three changes to their side – Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa came in for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye. Sunrisers, who registered a win in their previous game against KXIP, replaced youngster Abdul Samad with Vijay Shankar.
An exceptional start by RR’s bowlers after being put in to field, restricted SRH to 26/1 in the six Powerplay overs. Sanju Samson took a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss opener Jonny Bairstow off a delivery by Kartik Tyagi in the fifth over.
Number three batsman Manish Pandey then joined skipper Warner at the crease as the duo steadied SRH’s ship on a difficult wicket. Their 73-run stand was eventually broken by pacer Jofra Archer, who cleaned up Warner for 48 (off 38 balls) in the 15th over, reducing SRH to 96/2.
Archer leaked just 6 runs in his first three overs, and finished with figures of 1/25.
Pandey carried the innings forward, and brought up his second half-century this season, and 17th overall in the league, off 40 deliveries. He added another 26 runs with Kane Williamson but was caught out at long-on after his 44-ball 54.
Williamson (12-ball 22*), along with Priyam Garg (8-ball 15) smashed 35 runs in the last two overs, pushing Sunrisers to a 150-plus score. Garg was run out on the final ball of the innings while trying to take a double.
Stokes bowled just one over in the innings, and gave away seven runs in it. Besides Archer, Tyagi (1/29) and Unadkat (1/31) picked up a wicket each.
Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the second-last spot in the points table with two wins in six games while Sunrisers are placed fifth with three wins and three losses so far.
