Middle Order Needs to Play Sensible Cricket: SRH’s Rashid Khan

“When you play sensible cricket in the middle overs, I think it helps you to get the positive results as in the end, the power-hitters can give you 50-60 runs in the last five overs."

Rashid also spoke about his batting exploits in the shortest version of the game.

"I always have this thing in mind that I am more effective when I bat in the last three-four overs where I can play my shots," he said.

"When I was playing in the Big Bash, I was told clearly by the captain and the coaching staff that 'Rash, this is when you are gonna go in, after 14th-15th over, that's your time. It doesn't matter if we are down one wicket or two wickets'. When you get the positive-ness from the coach and captain, you just focus on what you are going to do. But I shouldn't be thinking about when I am coming in to bat. What I think about is what I can do in that time, whether it's three overs, one over or one delivery."