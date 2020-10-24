Narine’s Innings Was the Turning Point: DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that Sunil Narine’s counter-attacking innings shifted the momentum towards Kolkata Knight Riders after they reduced KKR to 44/3.

After losing three early wickets, Narine joined fellow left-hander Nitish Rana in the middle and took apart the Delhi attack on their way to a 115-run partnership, off just 56 balls.

Iyer said, “Looking at the start we got, we could've put more pressure on them and we could've gone more attacking but the way they played in between especially Sunil Narine.”

After missing four games, Narine came back into the KKR line-up and amassed 64 (32) runs batting at number 5. Iyer rued the fact that DC couldn’t execute their bowling plans during that partnership which took the game away from them.