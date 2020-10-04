Rajasthan’s Top 3 Batsmen Should Do a Lot More: Steve Smith 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith on Saturday said that the top three batsmen have to perform better after their eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RR reached 154/6 wkts in 20 overs, thanks to No.5 Mahipal Lomror's 47, after their top three batsmen -- Jos Buttler, Smith, and Sanju Samson -- were blown away in the first five overs.

"Our top three should be doing the job a lot more. In the last two games we haven't got going and that has cost us. We have to take it a little bit deeper us three and then we have enough power, we have seen what Tewatia can do, Jofra and Tom Curran as well," said Smith after the match.