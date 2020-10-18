Warner Elects to Bowl vs Morgan’s KKR, 2 Changes in Each Team
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
“We’ll have a bowl. The wickets have been challenging in Dubai compared to this one,” said Warner after winning the toss.
Both teams have made 2 changes in their XI with SRH bringing in Basil Thampi for Khaleel Ahmed and Abdul Samad in Shahbaz Nadeem’s place.
KKR are playing Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson, leaving out Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna. Sunil Narine was taken off IPL’s illegal bowling action list earlier on Sunday but KKR have elected to leave him out. Skipper Morgan says he wasn't fully fit and they didn't want to risk playing him.
“We will have to improve our basics better, we didn’t do that against Mumbai Indians in our last match. We don’t want to rush Sunil (Narine) back, we’ll give him some time,” said KKR captain Eoin Morgan.
Playing XIs:
SRH: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
This is KKR’s second match under new captain Eoin Morgan after Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the position on Friday. The change though didn't result in a positive outcome for the team as they lost to Mumbai Indians on the same evening.
KKR's main concern has been the inconsistency of its batsmen. They boasts of promising players like Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Morgan and Russell but they have all failed to keep the momentum going. Morgan, too, was unable to create the kind of impact expected from him while Andre Russell's willow has also been mostly silent so far.
On the other hand, the David Warner-led SRH come into the match placed fifth in the IPL standings. SRH's success or failure heavily depends upon their top order that features Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, Warner is also the top run-getter for his side with 3,555 runs from 79 games and has also been his side's go-to man.
