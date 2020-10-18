Warner Elects to Bowl vs Morgan’s KKR, 2 Changes in Each Team 

This is KKR’s second match under new captain Eoin Morgan after Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the position on Friday. The change though didn't result in a positive outcome for the team as they lost to Mumbai Indians on the same evening.

KKR's main concern has been the inconsistency of its batsmen. They boasts of promising players like Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Morgan and Russell but they have all failed to keep the momentum going. Morgan, too, was unable to create the kind of impact expected from him while Andre Russell's willow has also been mostly silent so far.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led SRH come into the match placed fifth in the IPL standings. SRH's success or failure heavily depends upon their top order that features Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, Warner is also the top run-getter for his side with 3,555 runs from 79 games and has also been his side's go-to man.