Must-Win Game For SRH, Delhi Elect to Bowl First in Dubai

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

It’s a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Warner says he would’ve liked to bat first anyway. Three changes for them as Jonny Bairstwo has been dropped. Kane Williamson comes in along with Wriddhiman Saha playing for Priyam Garg and Shahbaz Nadeem replacing Khaleel Ahmed.