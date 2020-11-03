IPL Points Table: SRH Qualify For Playoffs, KKR Knocked Out
Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday helped them become the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.
Their victory also meant that Kolkata Knight Riders have now been knocked out of the tournament.
While KKR, RCB and SRH all finish on 14 points after the league stage, RCB and SRH have moved into the next round due to their superior net run rate.
SRH in fact are the only team, apart from Mumbai, to have a net run rate in the positive.
Now that the four playoffs teams have been finalised, here’s the schedule of the next phase of the tournament.
- Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on 5 November at the Dubai International Stadium. The winners of the MI-DC match will qualify for the final
- Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator on 6 November at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
- The losers of Qualifier 1 will face the winners of the Eliminator between SRH and RCB on 8 November in Abu Dhabi. The second finalists will be the winners of Qualifier 2.
- IPL final on 10 November at the Dubai International Stadium.
