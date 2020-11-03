Warner-Saha Take SRH to Playoffs, 4 Top Performances From Match

A determined from David Warner (81*) and Wriddhiman Saha (58*) put on a show in Sharjah as the Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 wickets against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening and booked themselves a berth in the playoffs at the expense of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers needed to win against Mumbai to keep their campaign going and the men in orange came out firing on all cylinders against Rohit Sharma and co. The well oiled unit of Hyderabad wasted no time in getting their act together, first with the ball and then with the bat, as they comprehensively defeated the defending champions.