Have to Build on Platform We Have: Shreyas After DC Move to No 1

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer called on his team mates to build on the good start to the season. DC scored 228/4 on Saturday and beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in another high scoring thriller at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Shreyas led the way with an unbeaten 88 off 38 balls for which he was declared player of the match. "We really have a good platform and we have to be insatiable with our work ethics and keep getting better game after game from here on," said Shreyas in the post-match presentation ceremony.