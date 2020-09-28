Shivam Dube Not the Right Choice to Bowl at Death: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should avoid bowling Shivam Dube at the death in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB have so far played two matches in the tournament. In the first match, they registered a 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while in the next game, the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a crushing 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab.