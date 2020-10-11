Dhawan’s 69* Helps Delhi Capitals Post 162/4 vs Mumbai Indians

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden half-century this season as Delhi Capitals posted 162/4 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 11 October.

Choosing to bat first, the league leaders were off to a disappointing start with opener Prithvi Shaw falling for 4 on the third ball of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane, included in this game due to an injured Rishabh Pant, hit three boundaries and added 20 runs with Dhawan before falling to Krunal Pandya for a 15-ball 15.