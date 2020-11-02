Dhawan-Rahane See DC Edge Past RCB, Yet Both Qualify For Playoffs

Brisk half centuries from senior Indian pros Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane played an instrumental role in taking Delhi Capitals home by 6 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 2 November, evening.

Delhi finished off the chase with one over to spare, which meant both teams were assured of a place in the knockout stages. Ahead of the final league game, fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping for a favour from table toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad – who are fifth on the table.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi and it was a slow start by RCB as their opening pair of Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal made 25 runs for the first wicket before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough, getting Philippe out of the first ball of the fifth over.