BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly Said IPL Schedule Out on Friday

On Wednesday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told IANS that the lucrative league would begin as scheduled. Doubts about the 13th edition had arisen after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive for Coronavirus last month, and that led to speculation about the start of tournament on time, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the UAE.

However, Dhumal had said that everything was fine now in the UAE and the event would take place as planned. The 56-day tournament will be played across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.