IPL Preview: Dhoni’s Inconsistent CSK Clash With Virat Kohli’s RCB

Their bowling has no doubt improved as they restricted KKR to a chase-able total with their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also among the wickets.

Karn Sharma, who replaced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, was also decent and is likely to be in the playing XI against RCB.

Deepak Thakur, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur would again be expected to come up with early breakthroughs.

RCB, on the other hand, were on the receiving end against Delhi Capitals and would aim to make a comeback to remain in hunt for a play-offs berth.

While Kohli has regained his touch, young opener Devdutt Padikkal too has been decent with the bat. South African superstar AB de Villiers will once again be their key man in the middle-order.

If Padikkal along with his opening partner Aaron Finch is able to hand a flying start at the top, RCB will certainly have an edge over their southern rivals on Saturday.