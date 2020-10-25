IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Overcomes Quarantine, Poor Form Blues

Ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of a dozen players and staff members in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to test positive for Covid-19. The batsman had to miss a few early games having had to quarantine himself for more period than others.

"It was tough for me, quarantining for a lot more days compared to the other guys. Everyone was with me - my friends, family," Gaikwad said after CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which he was declared player of the match.

Moreover, he played just twice before CSK's match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. When he fell leg-before to Trent Boult in the very first over of the match, it looked like his IPL season was over.