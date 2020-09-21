CSK’s Gaikwad Has Cleared Two COVID Tests and is Back at Training

Gaikwad had to remain in isolation for a long period as he was one of the two CSK players who had tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, he underwent two COVID tests and was in isolation after they returned positive. He tested negative for COVID-19 later in the week. Once he tested negative for the second time, he was allowed to join his teammates.

He has cleared the fitness test as per the BCCI’s protocols. He also took part in a practice session on Sunday. Along with Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, 11 CSK personnel had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, all 13 people have recuperated. In the opening game, Chahar was a part of the playing XI.