RR vs KKR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 30 September.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday, 30 September.
After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. They are high on confidence as they take another step towards qualifying for the playoffs, though that is a bit far at the moment.
On the other hand, KKR have a win and a loss so far. After going down to the Mumbai Indians in their first game, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR made a fine comeback as they ticked all the boxes against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came out victorious.
Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match:
When and what time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match take place?
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 30 September.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match be held?
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7 PM IST or 5:30 PM local time.
Which channel will telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How to watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ?
You can watch the live stream of RR VS KKR match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.
What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, ShivamMavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.