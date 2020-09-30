RR vs KKR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday, 30 September.

After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. They are high on confidence as they take another step towards qualifying for the playoffs, though that is a bit far at the moment.

On the other hand, KKR have a win and a loss so far. After going down to the Mumbai Indians in their first game, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR made a fine comeback as they ticked all the boxes against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came out victorious.

Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match:

When and what time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match take place?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 30 September.