AB de Villiers Releases Song on Human Spirit, Racial Equality

As the fight against racism gains momentum on cricket field, with players using gestures like 'Barefoot Circle' and 'Taking the Knee', former South African batsman AB de Villiers has used his off-field talents to come up with a song that talks of human spirit and racial equality.

de Villiers, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), released the promo of his song "As we run through the fire we find the flame..." on Friday on Instagram.