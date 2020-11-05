Rohit’s Mumbai Have the Edge Over Inconsistent Delhi Capitals

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will look to build on the momentum down the order.

Rahul Chahar, Pollard and Krunal have been quite effective so far, reducing the pressure from Bumrah and Boult. For DC, Ajinkya Rahane (111 runs) is back amongst runs after scoring a match-winning 46-ball 60 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC have however been plagued with inconsistency in their batting lineup which they will have to guard themselves against as they face two of the most lethal new ball bowlers in the world. Opener Prithvi Shaw (228 runs) has struggled to find form since his rapid start to the season and the same can be said about Rishabh Pant (282 runs) since he made his comeback from injury.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (421 runs) will have to lay the foundation of something challenging on board.

The inconsistency in the batting lineup has often seeped into their otherwise strong bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets) and compatriot Anrich Nortje (19 wickets) will again be DC's go-to men. Like Bumrah and Boult, the South African pace duo would also eye support from experienced Ravichandran Ashwin (10 wickets) and Axar Patel (8 wickets) to further reinforce their bowling attack.

While MI will draw confidence from the fact that they have beaten DC in both games this season, DC would try to leave no stone unturned in their bid for a maiden title.