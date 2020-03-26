IPL Can Wait, Country Needs to Get Over Crisis First: Rohit Sharma

With the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc and the country observing a 21-day lockdown, senior India opener Rohit Sharma feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait for the time being.

In an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit was quizzed by the leg-spinner about the fate of IPL this season.

The cash-rich league has been postponed till April 15 and by the looks of things, it can get pushed back further with India recording more than 700 cases till Thursday evening and 14 deaths.