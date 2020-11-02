Regardless of Qualification, Felt We Gave Our Everything: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that their team gave their everything in the game against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, regardless of their qualification scenario in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Morgan said, “The most impressive thing about today was our collective bowling. I thought we were absolutely outstanding. Everybody, from Pat Cummins’ first over to all the way through to Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s final over. [We] really did commit and execute everything that we spoke about before the game. Given that we have given our everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good, regardless of qualification.”

Morgan said that 191 was a par score in conditions where there was no advantage in batting or bowling first as the dew came early. Owing to Morgan’s quickfire 68 off 35 balls and some blitz from all other batsman, KKR didn’t let the momentum slip when they were 100/5 at one point in time.