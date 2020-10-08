Predictable Ravindra Jadeja Yet to Fire For Spiralling CSK

Despite that, the show against KXIP was fine and Dhoni's decision to keep him out against Kolkata Knight Riders was a surprise. The only possible explanation would be that he'd want to keep the left-armer fresh for the back-end of the tournament when the wickets will get worn-out and dry and support spinners more.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming hinted at this possibility, saying the team is waiting for pitches to get dry so that they can use more spinners, including Jadeja. "If he (Karn Sharma) can get some confidence from this, as the pitches get drier, we can use him in combination with Piyush (Chawla) and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). We might be able to operate with more spinners, which we are used to (in India)," Fleming said after Wednesday night's game against KKR.