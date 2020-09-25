After 3/32, Ravi Bishnoi Reveals What Advice Coach Kumble Gave Him

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has impressed one and all on his two outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), talked about the importance of Anil Kumble in the dressing room.

“Anil sir has just told me to back my skills, bowl on my strengths and not try to do too many things and just stay calm in match situations,” Bishnoi said on learning from the legendary leg-spinner.

The 20-year-old also talked about his preparation and thought process before bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch. “The preparation was more on the mental side as skills level becomes more or less similar for all after taking the field. Whoever stays mentally strong, that helps in the game,” he said. He also added that his main focus was to not bowl any loose balls.