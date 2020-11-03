Rashid, Bumrah, Chahal Among Top 10 Performances in IPL 2020

In the shortest format of the game, more often than not, the bowlers are the ones who have the toughest time, especially when one of the venues is as small as Sharjah. Irrespective, bowlers have never backed down and brought their A game to the occasion and troubled more than a few good batsmen.

As we close out the league stage of IPL 2020, here’s a look back at 10 of the best bowling performances during this unique season.