IPL 2020: RR’s Steve Smith Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals are aiming for a hat-trick of wins while KKR have won one game and lost one so far this season.

After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. KKR started their season with a defeat against Mumbai Indians but then made a fine comeback as they ticked all the boxes against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came out victorious.