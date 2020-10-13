Rajasthan Royals Seek Revenge in Return Game With Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 9 when they meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 14 October.

The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

On Wednesday, RR have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side.

The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season.