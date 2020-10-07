RR Skipper Steve Smith Fined for Slow Over Rate Against MI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 Lakhs after his side maintained a slow over-rate against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 7 October.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an official IPL statement read.

This is not the first time when a captain has been found guilty of minimum over-rate offence, previously Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer, too, have been reprimanded with the same penalties once each.