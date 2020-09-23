Watch: Rajasthan Royals Celebrate Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald seemed pretty pleased with his side’s thumping win against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, on Tuesday, 23 September.

In the celebration video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals, McDonald started it by congratulating RR skipper Steve Smith, who was coming after a concussion break, for building the 121-runs partnership with Sanju Samson.

“And when things just looked a bit short of what we needed to get, big man (referring to Jofra Archer) just sort of launched a couple (of sixes) towards the end there,” McDonald said, congratulating Archer on his innings of 27 off just 8 balls.