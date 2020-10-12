Tewatia Talks About His Match-Winning Partnership With Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia came to speak to the media after the team beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and talked about what discussions between him and Piyan Parag were, during the home leg of RR’s chase.

‘The talk was to take the game deep, I was just telling him (Parag) that if we both are on crease we knew we can score 35-40 runs in the last four overs as we will be set by then. And, we could hit in the last three overs and take the game as close as possible,’ he said.

Rahul Tewatia joined Riyan Parag at the end of the 12th over, when RR’s score was 78/5 and they needed 81 more runs in the remaining 48 balls. They scored 18 runs, 14 runs and 14 runs in the 17th, 18th and the 19th overs of the innings respectively, to get their team home.