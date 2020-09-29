Rajasthan’s Star Rahul Tewatia Also Has a Good Sense of Humour

Tewatia's pyrotechnics with the bat not only triggered celebrations in the Royals' camp, but in his home in Sihi village, over 2,000 km away from Sharjah, where people descended in hordes to congratulate Krishan Pal for his son's fearless performance.

"They told me Rahul was not just my son but that he was the 'son of the village'. I met so many people and received so many calls on Sunday that I got a headache. I must have met around 400 people who visited my home and must have received about a thousand calls -- all congratulating me for Rahul's performance. I am overwhelmed," Krishan Pal told IANS.

A Long Journey to The Spotlight

Tewatia's cricket story is like a rollercoaster. Apart from representing all age-group and Ranji Trophy teams of Haryana, he has also turned out for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, besides twice for Rajasthan Royals. But till Sunday night he had failed to make people sit up and take notice, either with his leg-spin or hard-hitting batting.

It was a casual suggestion from a friend of Krishan Pal's younger brother Dharamveer that set off Tewatia's cricket journey. Krishan Pal said two persons played key roles in the transformation of Rahul from being village boy to a global star. "Rahul as a kid was playing with a plastic bat and ball when Mukesh, a friend of Dharamveer, noticed the spark in him. He was the first one to suggest that we should put Rahul into cricket. The other person who played a key role was former India wicket-keeper Vijay Yadav," said Krishan Pal.

Once the family was convinced of the idea, Krishan Pal asked Rahul to sit on his motorbike and took him to Cricket Gurukul, the cricket academy of Vijay Yadav. Rahul was about eight years old at the time, around 2000-01, and his cricket journey had well and truly begin.