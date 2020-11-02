Preview: DC-RCB Face Each Other in a Quest to Seal Top-two Spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) to ensure a top-two finish at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in their last league match at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, UAE, on Monday, 2 November.

The two sides have 14 points each, with RCB placed second due to their superior net run rate (NRR).

The winner will comfortably seal a playoff berth. However, it will not be the end of the road for the loser in technical terms, as the other permutations and combinations could push them through.