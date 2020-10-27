Preview: DC Look to Seal Place in Top 4 & Settle Scores with SRH

After two consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Kolkata respectively, Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to put their campaign back on track when they face a struggling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, 27 October, in Dubai.

The last time the two sides squared-off in the season, the David Warner-led SRH came out victorious by 15 runs. However, SRH's campaign derailed afterwards while the Shreyas Iyer-led DC fired collectively to come close to qualifying for the playoffs. Another win would further strengthen DC's position at the top of the points table.