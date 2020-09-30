IPL 2020 Points Table: SRH Move Up to 7 After Their First Win

After two consecutive losses in this IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have finally been able to register their first win. Jonny Bairstow was the highest run-scorer (53) for Hyderabad while David Warner and Kane Williamson followed close.

SRH were able to put up only 162 runs on the scoreboard but they were easily able to defend it. They won the match against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Before this game, Sunrisers Hyderabad were at the bottom of the table but with this win, they now move up to the 7th position.