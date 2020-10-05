The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Beat Punjab in Style! 

On episode 18 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai’s 10-wicket victory over KL Rahul’s Punjab.

Apart from the 2 points won by Chennai that help them evict the bottom spot in the standings, the match also marked the return to form on Shane Watson who remained unbeaten on 83. His opening partner Faf du Pleases made 87 as the openers carried their bats and helped Chennai end a three-match losing streak.

Punjab had won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai on Sunday night. KL Rahul top-scored with 63 while Shardul Thakur was the pick of Dhoni’s bowlers with 2/39 as all bowlers chipped in to restrict Punjab to 178/4.

The chase was the big delight of the day. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson went unbeaten as the sealed the 10 wicket victory.