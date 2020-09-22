The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore’s Stars Shine in Game 3

In episode 3 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon talks about Hyderabad's defeat to Bangalore in both teams' opening match of the tournament.

David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first and Bangalore posted 163/5 with half centuries from 20-year-old debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow was the top-scorer of the Hyderabad innings but once he fell on 61, the rest of the batting order capitulated and conceded the victory to Bangalore. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of Virat’s bowlers finishing his 4 overs with 3 wickets and conceding just 18 runs.