KXIP vs RCB: We Have Our Plans for Kohli & Co, Says Kumble

Kings XI Punjab had lost their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) by the slimmest of margins.

Against DC, Kings XI rode on Mayank Agarwal's blistering 60-ball 89 to approach the 158-run target on Sunday. While other batsmen failed to leave an impact, it was Mayank who single-handedly propelled Kings XI and very nearly sealed a win. However, just when the KL Rahul-led side was on the brink of a win, needing just one off three deliveries, they ended up losing two wickets and eventually the contest slipped into the Super Over. Later, in the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada ensured the night belonged to the Delhi side.

Kings XI head coach Anil Kumble, however, feels there were a lot of positives to take from the defeat and all the team needs to do is make sure they rectify the mistakes committed against Delhi Capitals when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday evening.