UAE’s Overused IPL Pitches Mean Focus Majorly Shifting to Spinners

Dubai is hosting the maximum league games, 24, while Abu Dhabi is hosting 20.

"Ideally, they should not have kept back-to-back games at a venue," adds the curator.

Whether or not pitches are being rotated, one venue hosting back-to-back matches is happening on quite a few occasions. For example, Wednesday's game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals took place in Dubai, so did Tuesday's match between CSK and SRH. Games on October 6 and 7 took place at one venue, i.e. Abu Dhabi, even though it was not a weekend on which double headers are played. Similarly, matches on September 24 and 25 too took place at one place i.e. Dubai.

These are instances on weekdays and alternate venues could have been used. If weekends are counted then back-to-back games are aplenty. Of course, this problem has arisen due to the limited number of venues in these extraordinary times as the tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates due to Covid-19. In India, the matches are spread out across, at least, eight venues.

When asked about the problem of rotation, former head of BCCI's pitches and grounds committee Daljit Singh said things do become difficult when there are limited venues.

"I think BCCI has done a tremendous job in ensuring that the IPL has been held this time. They have ensured that the livelihood of cricketers and others is not affected. However, in this case, I think it would have been better had they sent an Indian curator or two who has huge experience in conducting such a long tournament," said Daljit.

"There are technicalities and science involved which they are aware of," he pointed out.

In situations like these, five-six pitches are used alternately. Like pitches Nos.1, 3, and 5 would be used first, and then Nos. 2, 4, and 6.