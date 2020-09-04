IPL 2020: With No New COVID Cases, CSK to Start Training on Friday

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their training from Friday ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after all their players, except the two infected with coronavirus, tested negative for Covid-19 in their latest round of testing.

Sources in the know of development confirmed to IANS that all players and support staff, who underwent their third round of testing on Thursday, have returned negative and will start training from Friday evening.

Last week, two players and 11 others of the CSK contingent had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were subsequently put in isolation. They will undergo test after completing their mandatory 14-day isolation period. They need to return with two negative tests before being allowed to train.