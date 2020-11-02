Over-Reliance on Overseas Stars Proved To Be Rajasthan’s Undoing

No one expected a team led by batting stalwart Steve Smith and having fine wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler and top all-rounder Ben Stokes in the line-up to finish at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points table. But inconsistency, poor support to fast bowler Jofra Archer in pace bowling, Stokes striking form late, Smith's poor show, and most of the Indian talent disappointing pushed them to the bottom.

Smith and coach Andrew McDonald admitted that the team played inconsistent cricket in the tournament. The team was particularly poor at Dubai where it lost five of the six matches.

"We started well with two wins, we won two before this one but we were inconsistent in the middle we didn't take enough responsibility," said Smith after the last league game, against Kolkata Knight Riders, that saw them not just crash out but finish even below Chennai Super Kings.