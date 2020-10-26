Outside Noise Doesn’t Matter to Me Anymore: Stokes After Century

"It's all about what's within the team and the people who have an influence on you at a certain time in your career," he added.

Before Sunday's game, Stokes was struggling with form as he managed scores of 30, 19, 15, 41 and 5. However, against Mumbai, the 29-year-old was back to his menacing best as alongside Samson, he stitched an unbeaten partnership of 152 to take Rajasthan across the line with 10 balls to spare.

"I found backing from everybody in the (Royals) franchise in the last three years. I know that I haven't delivered on the expectations but having the backing from the people that matter in this franchise is really the thing that I sort of pride everything on. So it was good to return a little bit of faith tonight," said Stokes.

With 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are placed at the sixth spot in the points table. They will next face Kings XI Punjab on Friday.