IPL: KXIP Lose to RR But Rahul, Shami Earn Orange & Purple Caps

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has got hold of the Orange Cap while his teammate Mohammed Shami took the Purple Cap from Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada following Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).