IPL 2020: Faf Currently Holds Orange Cap, Rabada Purple Cap Holder

Hard-hitting batsman Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Kagiso Rabada hold the Orange and Purple Caps respectively at the end of Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two teams.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

South African du Plessis has so far scored 173 runs in three games for the CSK and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. Against Delhi on Friday, 25 September, the former Proteas skipper scored 43 runs from 35 balls, but was unable to find support from his teammates as his team lost the match by 44 runs.

KXIP captain KL Rahul (153 runs in two games) and his teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal (115 runs in two games) are the next top scorers at present.