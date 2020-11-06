Okay With Not Getting Wickets, Goal Is Winning Trophy: Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled a match-winning spell of 4/14 against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1, thereby taking his wickets tally to 27 wickets and became the holder of the Purple Cap.

Asked if he keeps a track of how many wickets Kagiso Rabada has got, whom he leapfrogged in the process, Bumrah denied it saying, “Not at all, I’m okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, that’s the main goal. I don’t look at wickets because I have been given a role, I want to execute that role, take it ball by ball, focus on execution and nothing else.”

Bumrah has been in sensational form and one of the stalwarts of Mumbai Indians’ fantastic run throughout this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).