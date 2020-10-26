Not a Crisis, Just Need to Back Our Strengths: Rabada on DC’s Loss

Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who has clinched 23 wickets in 11 matches, will look to help his team bounce back from their previous two defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Capitals, who have suffered back-to-back losses against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Rabada has said that his team needs to back their strengths and work on a few things which would help them bounce back in this crucial stage of the tournament.

"You are playing quality cricket here – this is not easy cricket. We started off well which is a huge positive as you always want to throw the first punch. And that's how it's going to happen in the, I say 'the curve' – now that's a relevant term these days. And we are just dipping a bit, but just need to do a few things to spike again," said the 25-year-old.