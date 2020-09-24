IPL 2020: Twitterati Miss Raina, Want to See Southpaw in Yellow

Chennai Super Kings were dealt with two huge blows when their experienced duo of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), days before the tournament started, citing personal reasons.

After CSK lost a few wickets quickly in the middle-order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, the fans have already started missing Suresh Raina in CSK’s yellow. With Ambati Rayudu having hurt his hamstring just before that game, they hope that the left-hander comes to the UAE at some point in the tournament.