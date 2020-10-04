IPL 2020: Mumbai Bat First vs Hyderabad, Bhuvi & Khaleel Out
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Being an afternoon games, Rohit’s decision is no surprise as teams are looking to avoid fielding in the afternoon heat.
"We will bat first. It has been our strength and we will back that. It is a good pitch and the toss doesn't really matter," said Sharma. "The game against KKR was also a perfect game. We have seen few games here, you have to believe and trust your instincts when you play in grounds like these. We are playing the same team," he added.
SRH have made two changes to their playing XI - Sandeep Sharma comes in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur replaces Khaleel Ahmed.
"Definitely, we would have batted as well. We have seen some high totals here but it also gives a chance to the bowlers to pinch a couple of wickets," said SRH captain David Warner. "I think Bhuvi is a big loss for us. It is about making sure the bowlers are communicating and bowling in partnerships again. We have to do that well here today," he added.
Mumbai and Hyderabad have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are ranked higher based on their better run rate.
Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
