Pollard’s Late Surge Helps Mumbai Recover & Post 149/8 v SRH

Rohit Sharma returned to play for Mumbai Indians in the team’s dead rubber, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who need a win tonight to qualify for the playoffs.

The skipper however could only could score 4 runs before Sandeep Sharma struck in the third over. Sharma in fact picked a wicket two overs later as well, sending back Mumbai’s other opener Quinton de Kock on 25. The score read 39/2.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then stabilised the innings with a third wicket 42-run partnership, the team’s highest of the innings.