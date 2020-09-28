IPL 2020 | Preview: Rohit’s Mumbai Indians Play Kohli’s RCB Today

In batting, Rohit looks in fine touch with the willow. He led from the front against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored a brilliant 54-ball 80 and powered his side to a massive 195/5. On the other hand, Kohli's bat has remained silent in the past two outings so far; the run-machine has managed only 15 runs.

Undoubtedly, Kohli would not just eye a win against MI, but will also try to rectify the errors made by him with the bat as RCB heavily relies on him while chasing or setting up a total. Meanwhile, AB de Villers, the other vital cog in RCB, too will aim to get some runs under his belt.

Similarly, young Devdutt Padikkal began his IPL career with a magnificent half-century but tasted failure against KXIP when scored just one run. The 20-year-old player will surely aim to be consistent. The RCB team management will once again hope the young opener would provide a flying start against one of the best team in business.

However, it wouldn't be an easy task for Padikkal with MI's armory boasting of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult. Padikkal opening partner is once again likely to be destructive batter Aaron Finch as the team management won't like to tinker much with their combination.